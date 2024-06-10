BPO sector targets Northern Division

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif

The Business Process Outsourcing sector is now looking at spreading its wings to the Northern Division after successful operations in the Central and Western Divisions.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says that they are exploring opportunities in the North, and the aim is to create more employment that will contribute to economic growth.

Janif says the foundation is already in place to expand the BPO sector in the North.

“Because the infrastructure is available, they’re connected to the southern cross cable as well, so it’s really easy to set it up, so we’re just trying to see how best we can approach those spaces as well.”

Janif adds that apart from providing employment opportunities in Suva, the industry is committed to helping people in the outskirts.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says they are ready to support the investment areas.

“There’s a lot of focus on women’s employment. There’s a lot of focus on providing employment for rural economies. I think that’s part of a lot of these companies.”

Chetty stresses the vitality of the expansion of the outsourcing industry, which will provide opportunities to those in need.