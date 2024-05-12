Boy drowns in Navosai Creek

A one-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The child drowned in the Navosai creek yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victim was allegedly playing with a cousin outside their Narere home, when he disappeared.

His body was later found in the creek.

The investigation continues.

Police say this is the second incident involving a child this week, and investigators will be looking into the element of negligence.

The Force is urging parents and guardians to monitor their children’s movements at all times.

With tomorrow being a public holiday, the Force says it cannot stress enough the importance of supervision, and ensuring that children’s activities are well supervised at all times.

The Force states that accidents can occur within a matter of seconds and parents and guardians need to strictly monitor their children’s movement.