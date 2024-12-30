Bouncer arrested in alleged nightclub brawl case

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu confirms the arrest of nightclub bouncers involved in a violent altercation at a Suva nightclub early yesterday morning

Police have arrested one of the bouncers allegedly involved in a violent altercation at a Suva nightclub yesterday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu, while confirming the arrest, says officers from Totogo Police Station were also in Namatakula Village in Nadroga yesterday and this morning, gathering statements from witnesses and those involved.

ACP Driu says they have begun rounding up some individuals connected to the brawl, and their search for others continues.

He is urging those involved to cooperate with the police and allow them to do their work.

ACP Driu has also issued a stern warning to those making threats on social media, urging them to remain calm and refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

“Emotions are still high at the moment, and we are calling on all parties to stay calm. Taking matters into your own hands will not resolve anything; it will only make things worse.”

The police have appealed for cooperation from all parties involved, urging them to provide statements and evidence to assist with the investigation.

ACP Driu is reassuring the public that police are monitoring social media closely and are on standby to ensure that the law is upheld.

He says the investigation into the nightclub brawl remains ongoing, with authorities committed to maintaining peace and order as the situation develops.