Bond proposal to tackle Suva harbour boat crisis

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is exploring new measures to avoid future reliance on external funding for the removal of abandoned vessels in Suva Harbour.

Currently, MSAF is seeking over $1 million to scuttle and salvage 34 abandoned vessels, most of which are fishing boats, that have become an eyesore in the harbour.

Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki says the situation has been a significant learning experience, as many vessel owners have neglected their responsibility to cover the costs of removal.

Cawaki adds that one of the measures under consideration is requiring vessels entering Suva Harbour to pay a bond.

“We might press on for them to pay a bond for coming to Suva or having a license in Fiji. If we are giving them a fishing license, we will work with fisheries for them to pay a bond upfront or even marine insurance so that it can assist us in the payment of removal.”

Cawaki says that MSAF is currently attempting to contact vessel owners for approval to proceed with the work. Should these efforts fail, removal will begin once funding is secured.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr. Sivendra Michael has expressed concern over the slow progress, attributing delays to boat owners’ failure to meet their responsibilities.