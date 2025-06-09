Bold climate finance reforms underway

[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/ Facebook]

The country is stepping up efforts to strengthen climate finance governance and transparency.

The government is aligning national policies with data-driven economic planning to ensure climate funding delivers tangible results for communities.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said transparent and accountable financing was critical to accelerating adaptation and resilience initiatives particularly for vulnerable groups.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/ Facebook]

He adds the work goes beyond policies or numbers, aiming to secure a sustainable future for people and the environment.

“The work we undertake here goes beyond policies or numbers. It is about securing a sustainable future for people in our environment. Transparent, accountable and well-governed climate finance is critical to enabling adaptation, fostering innovation and ensuring that resources reach those most affected.”

Gavoka also highlighted ongoing reforms in tourism, aviation, and rural development designed to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

The 3rd Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association Conference in Suva, jointly hosted by the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants and APAEA, brought regional experts together to discuss policy innovation and climate finance solutions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.