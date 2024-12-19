Body find in Domain

The body of a man was found in a house at Makita Street, Domain in Suva earlier today.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was occupying the house.

The house has been cordoned off by police who are currently carrying out investigation at the scene.

According to the residents, the man was living on his own while his family was overseas.

The neighbours say they had not seen the man for over a week, and they were intrigued by a stench, which they later reported to the police.

FBC News understands that the house was up for sale while the man was occupying it.

The agent confirms that the house was sold a few months ago, but has not disclosed further information about the property.