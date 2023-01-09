Bodies of three from Korociri recovered

[File Photo]

A community in Nadi is grieving the deaths of a woman and two children who were swept away by strong currents while out fishing.

This afternoon, the Fiji Police Force confirmed it had recovered the body of the 7-year-old.

The body of the 8-year-old was recovered yesterday, while that of the 59-year-old woman was recovered Saturday, shortly after the incident took place.

It’s believed they were out fishing in the Korociri River when they were swept by a strong current.