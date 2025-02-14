Boarding school meals under scrutiny

[ FilePhoto ]

A comprehensive review will be carried out on food rationing system in boarding schools following concerns on nutritional value of meals served to students.

Standing Committee on Public Accounts member Sakiusa Tubuna while sharing his own experiences pointed out the contrast in the nutritional standards of school meals.

He says that there has been a significant decline in the variety and quality of food offered to students.

I attended a boarding school 40 years ago. When you compare the nutrition in those days as compared to now, it is significantly deteriorated to an extent. It’s just unbelievable.

Ministry of Education, Deputy Secretary Corporate Services Edwin Kumar says the proposed review will focus on developing a structured formula for determining appropriate food rations that meet students’ nutritional needs.

There was issues like over-consumption of food in certain instances. There were issues like rations being missing.

So the entire idea of this comprehensive consultation is to also do a comprehensive assessment to ensure that we have internal control set up while we are also revising rates for boarders.

Kumar says the time to fully implement this process will depend on the availability of funding to support the consultation phase.

He says they will propose a budget in its 2025-2026 budget submission in order to begin the consultation process.

