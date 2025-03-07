Bill seeks stricter rules for provisional drivers

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

The government will be hoping for Parliament to pass the Lands Transport Amendment Bill 2025 when it is debated next Thursday, with the goal of strengthening road safety.

The motion to move the bill was passed last night.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says an important part of the amendment is to bring into effect a two-stage provisional license system.

He says currently, a person who passes a driving test or examination is issued a provisional license for a period of two years before a driver’s license is issued.

Tuisawau says the new proposal is to foster safe driving by gradually increasing the privileges of new drivers while ensuring they develop the necessary skills and awareness for safe roads.

“In light of road safety concerns, Cabinet has endorsed the development of a two-stage provisional license system, consisting of provisional license Stage P1 and provisional license Stage P2. This system aims to foster safe driving.”

Tuisawau says this bill is a necessary step in addressing the concerning trend of road accidents involving new drivers or provisional license holders and ensuring that our roads are safe for everyone.

The minister says that between January and December 2024, Fiji recorded a total of 54 road fatalities, marking a reduction from 78 fatalities recorded in 2023.

He says while this reduction is encouraging, data reveals that approximately 20% of these fatalities were linked to speeding or careless driving by provisional license holders.

