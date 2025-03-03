Big plans for Navua

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Local Government is working with its key stakeholders in the development of Navua, aiming to designate it as Fiji’s 14th town.

This initiative focuses on establishing essential infrastructure and amenities, including the enhancement of roads, markets, and bus stands, to meet the criteria for township status.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says that as the town grows, the demand for efficient emergency response services will increase and the new fire station will ensure faster response times to fires, accidents, and natural disasters.

He adds that with improved emergency services, Navua will be better positioned to attract investment, boost economic growth, and ensure the well-being of its citizens as it transitions into a fully functioning township.

