Beware of scam email, warns police

The public are warned of a fake email in circulation purporting to be an official warning from the Acting Commissioner of Police and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The document warns of the arrest and prosecution against the recipient if they fail to respond to a 24-hour deadline, with regards to one’s online activities relating to Child Pornography, Pedophilia, cyber pornography, exhibition, sex trafficking and drug peddling.

The Force is warning that the document is false and is requesting the public to disregard and delete any email received from the address [email protected] as it is a scam.

Article continues after advertisement

The Force is thanking the members of the public for alerting Police regarding the matter which is now under investigation.