Be attentive to tsunami drill: Soko

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko

The National Disaster Management Office is calling on the public to pay more attention to the tsunami siren during the tsunami drill.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says that apart from some of the tsunami sirens that did not activate, a lot of people are unaware of what is happening.

The NDMO Director believes that there’s a lot of publication that needs to be done at the national level.

“So we did receive some questions about whether it was a drill or if it was for real, even though we have put out a lot of media alerts on that. We’ve continued to advocate as government officials; we can’t do this on our own. We did put up the publication well in advance through all our social media platforms, but still, we still got calls coming up, whether this was real or not. ”

Soko is urging all media outlets to join the NDMO and the government in this national disaster awareness week, not only to participate but also to provide coverage to the people of Fiji so that they are also well prepared for disaster preparedness.

The National Disaster Awareness Week is divided into two components: the disaster awareness exhibition and the simulation exercise, which will be held on the 17th and 18th of this month.