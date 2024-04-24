PM advances Fiji-Samoa collaboration in public enterprises

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the Samoan Minister for Public Enterprises Leatinuu Wayne Sooilo to explore areas of potential collaboration in the sector between the two nations.

This is the first of such meetings and is an important step towards regional partnerships between Fiji and Samoa.

While welcoming the Samoan delegation to our shores, Rabuka spoke about Fiji’s commitment to advancing cooperation that supports sustainable economic growth and development in the region.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says the Ministry of Public Enterprises guides the development and provides oversight to Fiji’s 13 public enterprises, which represent a total asset base of $1.09 billion.

Discussions also focused on key areas such as Fiji’s public enterprise financial performance, policies and reforms and governance initiatives.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on the need for stronger partnerships and opportunities in the public enterprises sector.

He highlighted the importance of regional development, good governance and better utilization of government resources to improve services to citizens.

The Samoan Minister says the visit gave them an opportunity to learn more from Fiji and understand strategic ways of addressing challenges faced by similar State-Owned Entities in Samoa.