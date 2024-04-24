Fiji Golf Club Open this weekend

[Source: Supplied]

Golfers from around the country will battle at the annual R.C. Manubhai Fiji Golf Club Open in Vatuwaqa this weekend.

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will officiate the tee-off at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Prime Minister Rabuka’s participation underscores the significance of the tournament in promoting sports and fostering camaraderie within the community.

Fiji Golf Club Open has long been a highlight on the sporting calendar, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike for two days of exhilarating competition against the backdrop of Fiji’s stunning landscapes.

R.C. Manubhai chief executive officer Uppiliappan Gopalan says this event not only celebrates the skill and dedication of our golfers but also exemplifies their commitment to supporting sportsmanship and community development in Fiji.

Professionals and amateurs are welcome to compete in various categories and enjoy the camaraderie of the sport on Saturday and Sunday.