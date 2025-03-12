Be accommodating urges Turaga

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has urged civil servants and employees of the Accidents Compensation Commission of Fiji to be more accommodating to the public.

Turaga highlighted that many individuals who have suffered workplace, school, or motor vehicle accidents are unable to receive compensation due to a lack of guidance and advice provided to them.

Additionally, he called on employers to take responsibility and play their part in ensuring workers receive the support they are entitled to.

The Minister for Justice expressed disappointment, stating that sometimes it is the system itself that causes delays in the process.

“When these accidents do happen, they do not know what to do. When they come to the offices they just don’t know what to tell.”

Turaga stated that awareness of these services needs to be brought to ordinary Fijians.

Meanwhile, the Employment Minister has resolved more than half of the compensation cases received since the handover from the ACCF last year.

“The Ministry has settled 558 cases, that is 51 percent comprising of 494 employment cases, and 64 school accident cases. The pending cases today is 543 or 49 percent.”

The Minister stated that since the Ministry took over, they estimate saving $1.2 million annually. He also mentioned that the previous processing agency collected over $5 million between 2019 and last year.

