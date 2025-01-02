Batiniwai settlement lights up

[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/Facebook]

Residents of Batiniwai Settlement in Caubati welcomed the New Year with access to reliable and safe solar street lights.

For years, the settlement didn’t have proper lightening in their community which contributed to insecurity and giving rise to dangerous situations.

The Nasinu Town Council in collaboration with the community installed 10 new solar-powered streetlights.

The addition of these solar lights is set to improve the quality of life for Batiniwai’s residents.

The street lights will not only promote safety and security but also encourages social interaction and supports economic activities.

The community also extended their thanks to the Chair of the Nasinu Town Council and his team for their tireless efforts to reach out to underserved communities.