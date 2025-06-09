Bail denied for third accused in drug importation case

37-year-old Eroni Bati

The third accused in a case involving the unlawful importation of 4.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, has been denied bail.

37-year-old Eroni Bati was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The case is linked to that of two police officers, 43-year-old Sevuloni Lubi and 31-year-old Lote Lewaivanua, who were produced in court earlier this week.

Magistrate Charles Ratakeli, who presided over Bati’s appearance, has withdrawn himself from the case due to a personal connection with the accused.

The matter will now be called before the Acting Chief Magistrate on October 1st.

