Batch 70 begins six-month police training

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Batch 70 has officially begun a six-month Basic Recruit Course at the Fiji Police Academy.

The new recruits marched into the Academy yesterday afternoon and were welcomed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Nasoni Naqelekalou.

Naqelekalou reminded the recruits to remain humble, respectful and willing to learn throughout their training.

He told them to leave their previous qualifications and experiences at the gate and focus on becoming teachable.

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The recruits will receive further guidance from Fiji Police Academy Commandant Senior Superintendent of Police Ruci Nasemira later this week.

They will also be joined by police recruits from Tuvalu.