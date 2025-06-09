Bank employee charged with $280k loan fraud

A man in his 30s has been charged by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Public Sector and Commercial Crime Unit with alleged computer related forgery offences.

Police say the accused is alleged to have committed the offences between the months of April to September 2024.

The investigation revealed that whilst an employee of a bank, he allegedly generated and altered bank statements and a motor vehicle policy with the intent to facilitate the approval and disbursement of a loan of over $280,000 to five clients.

The accused has been charged with six counts of Computer Related Forgery contrary to Section 9 (1)(a) of the Cyber Crimes Act 2021, and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court on Monday 16th June 2025.

