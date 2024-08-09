Bail variation denied for Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The bail variation ruling for former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to travel to overseas for medical treatment has been denied by the Suva Magistrates court.

Magistrate Sufia Hamza dismissed the bail variation citing that Sayed-Khaiyum has received treatment for the heart condition previously.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with six counts of abuse of office and seven counts of perverting the course of justice.

The defense has been granted 28 days for appeal and the matter has been adjourned to September 3rd

