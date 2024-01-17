Bail granted for Totogo Police Station attacker

Sebastian Rakai in court today

A man who attacked the Totogo Police Station last year has been ordered to visit the St. Giles hospital and to refrain from using illicit drugs as part of his bail conditions.

Sebastian Rakai appeared in the Suva High Court this afternoon charged with one count of attempt to commit arson, two counts of damaging property, and one count of criminal intimidation.

Justice Thushara Kumarage laid out strict bail conditions for Rakai, stating that failure to comply with these conditions will have his bail revoked.

Rakai has also been ordered to report to the Flagstaff Police Station every Friday between 7 am and 5 pm.

Justice Kumarage also granted authority to the police to carry out random checks at Rakai’s residence.

Rakai’s mother has been advised to keep a close eye on her son to ensure that he follows the court orders.

The matter has been adjourned to March 13th.