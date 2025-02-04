Back complaints with evidence says COMPOL

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu will not take complaints against officers lightly.

Tudravu, however, says that complaints against officers need to be backed with evidence.

He is aware of the many challenges in the force, including alleged involvement of personnel in illegal activities.

Tudravu says the organization will be fair to everybody when investigating, including his officers.

“If our police officers are implicated, we’ll investigate. There is nothing that we cannot do. We will investigate.”

Tudravu says the organization has procedures in place for officers who get on the wrong side of the law.

The COMPOL is demanding transparency from all officers.