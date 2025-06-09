Ba resident raises concern on MPs’ salary jump

A query over the Members of Parliament pay increase approved last year took centre stage at the Fijian Media Association Town Hall meeting in Ba last night.

Resident Paul Seforana questioned why MP’s approved salary hikes soon after the election despite campaigning against excessive pay and allowances.

He also asked whether another review would be considered if the government is re-elected.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Parliament, not Cabinet, determines MPs’ salaries. He explained that the increase followed recommendations from the Emoluments Committee, chaired by Government Minister Lynda Tabuya and came after COVID-era pay cuts were restored.

Rabuka said the decision was not automatic and was debated extensively before being approved, adding that future salary reviews will depend on economic conditions and national wage trends.

In May 2024, Parliament endorsed pay adjustments across various roles.

The President’s salary rose from $130,000 to $185,000 while the Prime Minister’s was slightly reduced from $328,750 to $320,000. Ministers now earn a standardized $200,000 and Assistant Ministers’ salaries increased from $90,000 to $120,000.

The Speaker of Parliament now earns $220,000, up from $150,000 and the Leader of the Opposition’s pay rose from $120,000 to $200,000. Members of Parliament saw the largest jump, from $50,000 to $95,000, nearly doubling their base salary.

When asked about the reappointment of a Minister previously disciplined for misconduct, Prime Minister Rabuka said every sinner has a future and every saint has a past.

