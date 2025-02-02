Ba police strengthen community ties

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

In an effort to boost police-community relations, Ba police have begun a series of community engagement programs promoting interaction beyond the station and community post walls.

Divisional Police Commander West SSP Iakobo Vaisewa says the concept is to work with the community hand in hand in looking after their communities in tackling crime.

SSP Vaisewa adds they are mindful of the need to maintain positive police community relations.

He stresses they want to hear directly from their community members on what they need to improve and work on to enhance service delivery.

SSP Vaisewa says the response has been overwhelming and they are working towards rectifying the issues raised about their service delivery.