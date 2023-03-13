Australian Federal Police offers support to expand transnational crime unit

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Australian Federal Police has expressed its willingness to assist in the expansion of the Transnational Crime Unit (TCU).

This announcement came during a meeting between the AFP Senior Liaison Officer (Pacific) Detective Superintendent of Police Adrian Morton and Detective Jodie Hurley with Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew last week.

The AFP highly values its partnership with Fiji’s TCU, which operates under the Pacific Transnational Crime Network.

Article continues after advertisement



AFP Senior Liaison Officer (Pacific) Detective Superintendent of Police Adrian Morton. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The PTCN, a mandated program of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police and PICP Executive Leadership Team, comprises 28 TCUs across 20 member nations in the Pacific region.

Fiji’s TCU is one of the 28 TCUs and plays a crucial role in identifying and targeting transnational crime and sharing information with the regional PTCN.

The support from the AFP is expected to help Fiji’s TCU further expand its footprint in the country and strengthen the fight against transnational crime in the Pacific region.