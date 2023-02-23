Australia to provide additional $10m

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Australian government has pledged an additional $10 million to aid in the reconstruction of schools in the Northern Division that were severely damaged by cyclones in 2020 and 2021.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, noted that this additional funding is part of the government’s commitment to the Pacific region, with the 2022-23 budget allocating $1.9 billion in foreign aid, including $88 million for Fiji.

“The existing programme which will enable us to rebuild all nine schools which I think were destroyed or damage. Most importantly not just rebuild them but rebuild them to a higher standard.”

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong (Left) and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Wong says they will ensure that the schools are powered by renewable energy and are sustainable.

“Importantly for Fiji we use local sources like cold content because we like want our engagement to not just deal with this problem but also to improve the capacity of your people and your communities.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the Australian government’s unwavering support for Fiji and its people.

The rebuilding of these schools will not only provide much-needed education infrastructure but also help the region become more resilient to future natural disasters.



This significant investment by the Australian government is a positive step towards creating a more sustainable and secure future for Fiji’s northern division.