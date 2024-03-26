Australia, New Zealand dip, China rises

China is among the four major source markets for visitor arrivals and sees an increase in arrivals for the first two months of this year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics reveals that although Australia and New Zealand remain the top major contributors to visitor arrivals, visitor numbers from these two countries dropped slightly last month compared to January.

Arrivals from Australia were 34,671 in January and dropped to 20,405 last month, while arrivals from New Zealand dropped from 14,834 to 9,253 for the same period.

The USA arrival figure proves to be on an upward trend, with arrival numbers increasing by 14 percent from January to last month.

China and Canada were the other two markets that did well in the last two months.

Visitor arrivals from China increased from 2,076 in January to 3,692 last month while those from Canada increased slightly by 2.4 percent.