Australia gives $4m more for Fiji’s HIV fight

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.

The Australian government is providing an additional $4 million towards Fiji’s HIV response.

This is an addition to the $5 million Australia committed to assist Pacific island nations in developing and implementing country-specific HIV/AIDS prevention and information campaigns.

The $4 million was committed today by Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.

She says Australia is aware and concerned about the growing cases reported in Fiji, and it understands that it will take collaboration to address it.

