Australia fuels Fiji’s BPO sector surge

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Australian government has been instrumental in supporting the growth of Fiji’s business process and knowledge process outsourcing sectors.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica states that the support from the Australian government portrays its commitments to strengthening the Vuvale partnership.

He stresses that the partnership is significant as it lays the foundation for the outsourcing industries to ensure long-term sustainability and competitiveness in the global market.

The Minister says the Australian government has supported the BPO sector through investments.



“The Australian government has been quite instrumental in supporting the growth of the BPO sector. They initially funded the study of the sector to determine whether it was a good sector to get involved in as a country. And so, from there, they started working with governments to support the industry. So now it’s number four in terms of foreign exchange into Fiji.”

He adds that he is confident that the partnership has proved to be beneficial to the country.

The Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonlad, says that Australia has played a pivotal role in the growth of the outsourcing sectors in Fiji.

“That partnership, as part of it, has the market development facility, which is a very important aspect of the work we do in the Australian high condition. Of course, with Outsource Fiji and its members since 2019, we’ve been looking at the growth and employment potential of the sector.”

McDonald adds that the outsourcing sector has emerged as Fiji’s fourth-highest foreign exchange earner post-COVID-19 and has evolved into an important contributor to Fiji’s economy.