Australia deepens Fiji’s disaster response

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Clair McNamara (left), Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka. [Photo Credit: Australian High Commission, Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji has a dependent partnership with Australia, with a new $7 million Disaster Resilience Program aimed at strengthening disaster risk reduction and humanitarian action.

The Program, which runs from 2025 to 2029, will enhance disaster resilience and improve the quality, and timeliness of humanitarian responses at both national and community levels.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Clair McNamara joined Fiji’s Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka in Levuka yesterday to officially launch the next phase of DRP and hand over humanitarian emergency relief supplies.

These will be prepositioned in Levuka to support humanitarian responses across the Lomaiviti Group.

Minister Ditoka acknowledged Australia’s ongoing support to Fiji’s disaster risk management efforts.

He highlighted the importance of this partnership in strengthening the country’s readiness to respond to disasters.

Deputy High Commissioner McNamara states the next phase of the Program marks a significant commitment by Australia to building resilience in Fiji.

She adds the Disaster Resilience Program complements Australia’s broader support for disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation and humanitarian response in Fiji.

This is further supported by Australia’s response capabilities, which are prepared to deliver humanitarian assistance to Fiji and the wider Pacific in the aftermath of disasters.

