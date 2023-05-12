Australia commits $1.9 billion to PIC’s

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Supplied]

Australia has committed $1.9 billion over five years towards the sustainable development of Pacific island countries, including Fiji.

This is in response to the priorities Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have heard on their visits to the Pacific.

Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires Stuart Watts says through the Vuvale Partnership, they are working on building prosperity and strengthening the connections between Australia and Fiji.

[Source: Supplied]

He says they are committed to supporting the sustainable development of Fiji, including investing in health, education, gender equality, and climate resilience.

Watts also states that they will enhance cooperation across labour mobility, maritime security, policing, media, and sport.

He adds that they will also be building on our shared love of sport, through the continued support for the Fijian and Fijiana Drua teams.



[Source: Supplied]

Australia is also expanding and improving the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme to maximize its economic contributions to Pacific economies.

This includes strengthening conditions, better-supporting workers, and providing access to Medicare for an initial 200 families in the government’s family accompaniment pilot.