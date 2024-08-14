AUSPS records favourable turnout

USP staff

The Association of University of the South Pacific Staff believes it has reached the threshold to carry out the strike action.

This was highlighted by the General Secretary of the AUSPS Rosalia Fatiaki when speaking to FBC News during the voting for strike action this afternoon.

Fatiaki says the mandate establishes that if they receive the 50 percent threshold, they will move forward with the strike action.

General Secretary of the AUSPS Rosalia Fatiaki

Fatiaki says that the turnout has been favourable as staff and union members took time out to make their voices heard.

The AUSPS secretary states that numerous unresolved issues, including the termination of Dr Tamara Osborne’s, have prompted them to take this drastic step.

“There has been many staff issues, the unions have been raised to the vice chancellor but this issues have not been given the due consideration that staff would like to see and thus we felt like we were not being heard.”

Fatiaki claims the management has not been responsive to the voices and concerns that the staff have raised from last year.

She says that now they await the official outcome of the secret ballot from the Ministry of Employment.

Fatiaki states that the AUSPS hopes that good governance will prevail in the University.

The AUSPS adds that the strike action could take place in two weeks’ time or as early as next month.