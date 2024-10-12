Auditor General’s report on Walesi expected soon

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica is now awaiting the Office of the Auditor General to finalize the financial audit carried out on Walesi Fiji Limited.

The investigation on the allegations of excessive spending on the Walesi platform started last year.

The investigation focused on the financial and technical aspects of the platform.

Kamikamica confirms he was provided with an update last week.

“I think they are trying to finalize it this month hopefully. So as soon as that’s done we will table the report cabinet and parliament and if there is anything to report to FICAC, we will do it. So we just waiting on the Auditor General to finalize.”

Kamikamica had earlier stated that the previous government spent around $125 million on the establishment and rollout of Walesi, since 2015.

He had highlighted that $42.5 million of this came from the Telecommunications Development Trust Fund and the other $82.5 million came through budget returns.