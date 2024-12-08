Attorney General calls for inclusivity and fairness

Attorney General Graham Leung is urging continued dialogue and reforms that promote inclusivity, fairness, and sustainability in the country’s legal and constitutional frameworks.

In his closing address, the Attorney General reflected on the robust discussions that took place across the event’s four major sessions, stressing the importance of balancing traditional knowledge with modern legal and environmental challenges.

Leung says the conference provided invaluable perspectives on critical issues such as constitutional reform, the protection of cultural heritage through intellectual property, and the complexities surrounding carbon sequestration and land rights.

“As we move forward let us carry with us the insights gained over the last two days and commit to fostering dialogue strengthening institutions and empowering the voice of our citizens.”

The Attorney General expressed his gratitude to all participants and reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening its legal frameworks to meet contemporary challenges.