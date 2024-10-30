ATH records increased profits

The Amalgamated Telecom Holdings group has recorded a net profit of $9.20 million for the 12-month period ending in June this year.

This is an increase from $4.83 million from the previous period and this is a 138% improvement from the comparable 12-months proportionate net profit after tax for FY23 closing at $3.86 million.

ATH Chief Executive Ivan Fong states that this is due to strategic initiatives employed by the group and the focus on operational efficiency across the board.

Fong, during the Annual General Meeting this morning notes that one of their strategies was the successful launch of the 5G network and the expansion of the fiber network across the region.

The chief executive of ATH says that the revenue recorded for the financial year ending June 2024 stood at $936 million, slightly lower than the $960 million recorded for the 15 month period in the 2023 financial year.

He adds that their investment pipeline remains competitive with ongoing discussions to bring in more attractive opportunities for the next financial year.