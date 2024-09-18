Assessing land ownership crucial, says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” program, touched on the need to assess land ownership and rights, particularly for the Melanesian community.

Rabuka indicated that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will need to map out plans regarding land within villages, especially for the current generation.

The Prime Minister noting that historically, certain lands have been designated for women and their clans within iTaukei society, suggesting this system could be revisited and potentially applied to others, such as Melanesians brought to Fiji during the labor migration era.

“The government will have to work with the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs on this issue. We currently have the fourth generation, and they deserve a place to settle and call home.”

Rabuka emphasizes that throughout history, systems have been put in place to assist women.

However he says there is a need for broader systems to address those brought to Fiji as laborers under difficult conditions, drawing parallels to the indenture system and the blackbirding system in Australia.

“Other countries look after these people well as they also contribute to the development of the country where they work as laborers. So why not Fiji? We can do it; there are a number of lands in place that can be utilized to help address this issue.”

The PM suggested that global anti-slavery systems should recognize and support these individuals and their descendants, acknowledging the hardships they faced as they were often compensated only with basic necessities like food and drink.