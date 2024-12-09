Aspen Medical workers ready to strike

Aspen Medical workers who are members of the Construction Energy and Timber Workers Union are ready to go on strike over claims of failure by the employer to settle a log of claims.

In a statement this afternoon, the union says its members have overwhelmingly voted to take strike action.

They claim that Aspen is in breach of Section 149 of the Employment Relations Act, alleging wage theft, among other things.

The workers are calling for a pay increase and improvement in their working conditions, including shift, meal, and dirt allowances, to name a few.

The union alleges that Aspen is undermining Part 16 of the ERA, the good faith in the collective bargaining process required in the case of

Aspen that it must not, directly or indirectly, bargain about matters relating to terms and conditions of employment with persons whom the representative or advocate are acting, in this case, the union and its members.

It further says that members are frustrated and ready to take action.

The union says it is waiting to hear from the Ministry of Employment for their response on the secret ballot.

It further says it remains hopeful that the ministry will intervene in order to bring about a quick settlement to avert the planned action.

We are attempting to obtain comments from Aspen Medical on the matter.