Art of Living Foundation fights addiction

Saying “No” to drugs and promoting mental health in the workplace will be key focuses of the Art of Living Foundation’s upcoming event, as part of their broader effort to combat substance abuse and its impact on society.

The non-profit organization in operation for over 24 years has outlined plans to enhance spiritual development and promote well-being in the community.

This initiative also coincides with the visit of the renowned spiritual leader and Founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from India.

Article continues after advertisement

Foundation’s International Director Rekha Khunteta says while the drug crisis continues to affect wider communities, they are committed to offering programs that foster inner peace and emotional resilience.

“Various techniques will be provided to help overcome social issues, struggles, and obstacles in students’ stressful lives, showing them how to live stress-free.”

Khunteta adds they will also have counsellors who will interact directly with the students.

The mental health and drug awareness program will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on the 28th of this month and entry will be free.

They will also host a special Diwali celebration on the 25th of October at Churchill Park in Lautoka followed by a cultural program at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on October 27th.