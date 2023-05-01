Arrests made following drug raids

[File Photo]

Three men are in police custody following two separate drug raids in Nakasi, which led to the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu says the raids were conducted on Saturday afternoon.

ACP Driu says the first raid conducted at Dilo Street led to the arrest of a 38-year-old technician after several zip-lock bags containing clear crystals believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatus were found in his home.

He says the second raid was conducted at Vishnu Deo Road, where two men aged 38 and 30 were arrested after zip-lock bags containing clear crystals believed to be methamphetamine were found in their possession.

All three men remain in custody, as the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

The investigation continues.

According to the Chief Operations Officer, the raids and arrests for green drugs also continue in the five policing divisions.

ACP Driu says several arrests were made in the Northern Division over the weekend where people were found in possession of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

He adds that farm raids are also continuing.