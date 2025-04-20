Arms case ready for DPP review

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

The investigation into the arms and ammunition case has been completed and is now set for legal review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that police and customs officials had concluded their part of the probe.

He said the matter was now in its final stage.

“So investigation has been done thoroughly. I think the FRCA have done their part and we are doing our part and it will be forwarded to DPP for the finalization and the end of that process.”

Tudravu has strongly urged the public to stop spreading false or exaggerated claims about the case.

He pointed to early reports suggesting that 350 firearms had been seized, saying such figures were not verified.

When we talk about arms, we need to be careful and ensure information is verified, Tudravu stated.

He warned that misleading claims could cause unnecessary panic.

Speaking during an Easter church service attended by police officers, Tudravu also issued a strong message to the force.

He states that the uniform is not just clothing, it represents a duty to serve and protect, and officers are paid by the people to deliver results.

Tudravu called for renewed discipline and commitment from officers and reminded them that.

Easter is about sacrifice, a reminder, he said that those in law enforcement must be ready to give their best in upholding justice and public trust.





