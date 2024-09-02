Amusement ride owner denies overturn claim

[Source: Nellie Tuipulotu Jiuta/ Facebook]

The owners of the amusement ride that is currently being suspended from operation at the Hibiscus Festival and is undergoing OHS inspection say the airplane amusement ride did not overturn as earlier claimed.

Izaz Amusements Managing Director Prameet Maharaj claimed that the child who was in one of the planes had tried to hifive his dad when the adjustor of the bucket came out.

He says the rule is clear, that is for children in the ride to keep their hands on the wheel.

Article continues after advertisement

Maharaj says the ride was stopped immediately, and the child did not suffer any injury from what happened.

“Nobody fell out or anything; the ride was stopped on time; we asked the parents if there was any injury or anything. They were ok, and they left.”

He claimed that another man tried to manhandle a staff member who was doing the ticketing and was asking for a refund.

Maharaj says they are liaising with the OHS team that’s carrying out the inspection.

He has also apologized for what transpired.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says he has been made aware of the incident.

Nalumisa says he will be meeting with the Festival Committee and Executive Chair of the SCC later this afternoon to find out more about the incident.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says he is expecting a report by the OHS team later today.