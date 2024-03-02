Ambitious plan to provide homes for over 600 families

[File Photo]

Public Rental Board General Manager Timoci Naleba revealed that development in Jittu and Lagilagi Estate in Suva has massive potential to provide proper homes to more than 600 families.

Naleba says PRB is currently managing the Lagilagi Housing Estate and will provide 36 new flats by the end of next month.

He says while this will bring the total number of flats to 156, future development at the two estates will make more families afford proper homes.

“Lagilagi and Jittu they are quite synonymous in terms of government’s intention to develop the whole place. We are talking about more than 600 to 700 families that are still yet to be given homes.”

Naleba has also discussed intention for redevelopment at the old Raiwaqa Housing.

He says they are currently working on a concept plan.

Naleba says they want to have a concept that is sustainable keeping in mind that it is in a prime location.