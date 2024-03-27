Ambassador promotes mutual growth opportunities with Indonesia

Fiji's Ambassador to Indonesia Ratu Seremaia Tui Cavuilati.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Indonesia Ratu Seremaia Tui Cavuilati has given emphasis to the importance of fortifying bilateral relations during a seminar held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday.

Speaking at the event titled ‘Indonesia and Fiji: Updates and Perspectives for Closer Collaboration,’ Ratu Seremaia emphasized the enduring nature of this endeavour.

In his address, he articulated a strategic roadmap for enhancing ties between the two countries, advocating for the meticulous construction and periodic reassessment of

Article continues after advertisement

Memorandum of Understanding across key sectors such as trade, agriculture, education and security.

“We need to factor in assistance by our foreign governments in terms of what they are able to give to us and the cost which we can forego in some sense.”

Highlighting the significant investment of resources and effort by the government in establishing diplomatic missions abroad, Ratu Seremaia stressed the imperative of conducting thorough return-on-investment evaluations.

He underlined the role of ambassadors in championing innovative ideas and identifying opportunities for mutual growth, particularly in areas such as education, technical capacity building, and tourism.

Ratu Seremaia also emphasized the need for regular review and renewal of existing agreements, emphasizing their relevance and adaptability to evolving circumstances.

The seminar served as a platform for reaffirming commitment towards fostering robust and enduring ties between Fiji and Indonesia, underpinned by shared values of mutual respect, cooperation, and prosperity.