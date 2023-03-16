Ambassador prioritizes infrastructure in bilateral relations

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, has highlighted the importance of infrastructure corporations in the China-Fiji relationship.

During a press conference yesterday, he stressed the crucial role infrastructure plays in economic development and reiterated that it remains a top priority in bilateral relations.

The ambassador assured Fiji of continued support from the Chinese government in improving its infrastructure.

“Infrastructure Corporation is one of the priorities of China Fiji corporations. During the past few decades, China has been helping Fiji to improve. Here you can see the Chinese companies help to construct the roads, bridges and government buildings you see in the future, we will encourage more Chinese companies to have corporations and investment “



Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian.

Jian has encouraged other Chinese companies to participate in this cooperation.

The statement comes amid China’s growing interest in the region and its efforts to strengthen ties with Fiji.