Alleged drunk driver causes accident in Saqani

Five people escaped serious injury this morning following a motor accident in Saqani, Vanua Levu.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is alleged to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says the accident occurred around 2am and while four passengers have been treated and sent home, one remains admitted at the Savusavu Hospital.

The Director Traffic says drinking and driving poses significant threats to all road users, and is urging drivers to take the warnings seriously before it’s too late.

He says since January to the 15th of this month 272 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

He say these were 272 drivers who put their own lives and other innocent road users at extreme risk.

The Director Traffic is pleading with drivers and pedestrians to adopt a change of mindset when it comes to road safety as we head into the festive season.