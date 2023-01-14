All social welfare recipients can claim insurance

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya met with the Executive Director of FijiCare, Avi Raju in regard to this. [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

All social welfare recipients irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status will be able to claim for a funeral, term life, personal accident, and fire on dwelling from FijiCare Insurance Limited (FijiCare).

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya met with the Executive Director of FijiCare, Avi Raju in regard to this.

This has been done after the ministry received concerns from welfare recipients that unvaccinated insured members were unable to claim funeral and term life benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya says FijiCare has agreed to pay the term life and funeral benefit to all eligible beneficiaries as per policy requirements.

Claims will only apply to those who have lodged them from January this year.

However, Tabuya says the remaining terms and conditions of the micro-insurance scheme between the Government and FijiCare remain unchanged.

She says having secured herd immunity and considering that over two years have passed since the pandemic, Government must review the policy on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Tabuya adds that this has been done to ascertain the disproportionate impact on policies and provision of Government schemes and the lives of ordinary Fijians who have no access to social mobility.