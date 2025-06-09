Albanese in Fiji to strengthen Vuvale Partnership

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in the country this afternoon.

He was officially received by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and accorded a 50-man Guard of Honour at the Nadi International Airport.

He will meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation under our elevated Vuvale Partnership, including on climate change and regional security.

This is the Australian Prime Minister’s first visit to Fiji since his re-election for a second term.

Albanese will travel to the United States of America and Canada from here.

In Seattle, he will meet a range of business leaders to discuss how the US and Australia can work together to take advantage of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Albanese will also visit Kananaskis, Canada to attend the G7 Summit.

