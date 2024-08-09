Alarming surge in child abuse cases

[File Photo]

More shocking statistics have been released by Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran in Parliament today regarding child sexual abuse.

Kiran cited data from UNICEF showing that five out of every six children in Fiji suffer abuse or neglect from their family.

The Minister also quoted the Fiji Police Force’s latest data, which indicates that, in the first six months of this year, 324 cases of child sexual abuse were reported.

She adds it is saddening to see that child abuse cases continue to rise in Fiji.

“Data from the Office of the DPP indicate that the average age of the youngest victims of child sexual abuse in the past six years is two years old, the youngest victim was six months old and the average age of the youngest accused person is 12 years old. Three out of five rape cases reported are against children and 23 births out of 1,000 females are below the age of 18 years of age.”



Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran

Kiran explains that of the 324 cases recorded by Police, 215 victims were between the ages of 13 and 17, 94 were in the six to 12 age category while 15 victims were in the 0 to 5 years age group.

“Rape was the most prevalent reported offence, 104 cases, followed by indecent assault, 71 cases, and sexual assault, 60 cases. Females were the overwhelming victims of child sexual abuse accounting for 297 or 91.7% of the reported cases. Male accounted for remaining 27 or 8.3% of the cases. Even though there appears to be a declining trend, raw statistics do not always tell the whole story, Mr Speaker.”

The Assistant Minister says these figures should be a source of shame and soul-searching for us as a nation.

Women Minister Lynda Tabuya says each child who is a victim carries a story of lasting hurt and trauma that will impact their adult lives.

Tabuya stresses that laws to protect children are indispensable for changing the landscape.

However, she adds that laws alone will not protect our children; everyone needs to commit to this journey.