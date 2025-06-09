AI Credit Pilot to boost financial inclusion in Fiji

Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook

The Ministry of Finance says access to finance remains one of the most powerful tools for empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and young innovators who drive Fiji’s economy.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the launch of the AI Credit Assessment Pilot by the Fiji Development Bank marks a major step toward financial inclusion and innovation.

He says the new system will help improve access to credit and financial services for entrepreneurs and households who have often been left out of the formal financial system.

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel explains that many Fijians struggle to access loans not because they lack potential, but because they don’t have traditional collateral or complete financial records.

He says the AI tool changes this by using behavioral data, psychometric analysis, and other indicators to assess creditworthiness beyond paperwork.

“While AI will enhance the speed and accuracy of credit assessments, final lending decisions will remain with FDB’s experienced credit officers, ensuring that human judgment, empathy, and accountability remain at the core of financial decision-making.”

Immanuel says this is the model of responsible innovation Fiji aspires to, one that upholds governance, transparency, and consumer protection while using technology to improve lives.

He’s encouraging FDB and its partners to expand outreach, document lessons learned, and continue building digital literacy and capacity among both service providers and customers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.