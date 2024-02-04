Agriculture staff reminded of efficiency

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook]

Assistant Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna has urged staff to utilize time and government resources efficiently while focusing on delivering services effectively.

During his visit to the Agricultural Research Station in the Western Division this week, he emphasized the importance of concerted efforts from all staff to successfully implement the Ministry’s Strategic Development Plan.

Tunabuna stresses the need for teamwork in order to achieve the goal of increasing agricultural production in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will just have to talk more how we coordinate ourselves and become active players. You can be a very good player, but if you don’t coordinate well with your other workers, the winning team. So here we have a lot of champions who have gone through difficult times in the last few years ago. So the team that I have here in front of me probably is young, but I’m quite sure they can handle the situation.”

Tunabuna also called for efficient resource utilization and teamwork to reflect a broader commitment to advancing the agricultural sector in the country.